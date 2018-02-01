Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Kanopus-V satellites delivered to orbit

Science & Space
February 01, 8:08 UTC+3 VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT

Russia’s Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying 11 satellites was launched from the Vostochny spaceport earlier on Thursday

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur region/, February 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Kanopus-V remote sensing satellites have separated from the Fregat booster and reached their orbits, a source in the Roscosmos Space Corporation told TASS on Thursday.

Read also

Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying 11 satellites launched from Russia’s Vostochny spaceport

"The Kanopus-V satellites No. 3 and 4 have separated from the Fregat booster," he said.

Germany’s four S-Net satellites and one D-Star One satellite, as well as four US LEMUR remote sensing satellites, are planned to be put into to orbit later in the day.

Russia’s Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying 11 satellites was launched from the Vostochny spaceport earlier on Thursday.

