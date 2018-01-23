Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian cosmonauts to make first flight to near-Moon station in 2027

Science & Space
January 23, 18:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The cosmonauts will reach the lunar space station aboard a Federatsiya spacecraft with the help of the developmental version of a Russian super-heavy rocket

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts will make their first flight to an international lunar station under the Deep Space Gateway program in 2027, according to a presentation report unveiled by Energiya Rocket and Space Corporation on Tuesday.

Russia to launch super-heavy rocket to Moon in 2032-2035

The cosmonauts will reach the lunar space station aboard a Federatsiya spacecraft with the help of the developmental version of a Russian super-heavy rocket, the presentation says.

"The unmanned and manned flights [of the perspective transport spacecraft] to the DSG international space station are planned for 2027. The developmental modification of a super-heavy rocket will be used as a launcher," the presentation says, outlining a plan of a flight under the Russian lunar program.

The rocket’s developmental version will have a weight of 1,440 tonnes and a maximum lifting capacity of 50 tonnes. The rocket’s first stage will use the first three stages of a Soyuz-5 carrier: one central and two side blocs.

As Energiya’s materials indicate, the Russian cosmonauts are expected to make their first landing in 2030, as was planned before. For this purpose, a super-heavy rocket of the first phase of the lunar program will be used.

According to Energyia’s data, the super-heavy rocket of the first phase of the lunar program will have a weight of 2,800 tonnes and a lifting capacity of 88 tonnes. Five side blocs of the first stage of the Soyuz-5 carrier will be mounted on the rocket’s first stage.

Deep Space Gateway project

The plans to create a near-Moon station were unveiled in the spring of 2016. TASS reported at that time, citing the documents of Energiya Rocket and Space Corporation, that preliminary work was under way with the US Boeing Company on the issues of creating near-Moon infrastructure in support of the national space agencies’ future plans.

