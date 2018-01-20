Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian defense enterprise to launch bionic hand production next year

Science & Space
January 20, 7:25 UTC+3 VELIKY NOVGOROD

It is expected to be sold at about 200,000 rubles ($3,500), about ten times less than its foreign-made counterparts

VELIKY NOVGOROD, January 20. /TASS/. Quantum, a defense enterprise in Russia’s Veliky Novgorod, plans to launch the production of modular bionic arms in 2019, the head of the plant’s innovation department, Stanislav Muravyov, has told reporters.

He said a "reasonably priced and functional bionic limb, which is on a par with its foreign rivals" is currently being developed and tested. It is expected to be sold at about 200,000 rubles ($3,500), about ten times less than its foreign-made counterparts.

"We are preparing to certify it and launch production with an estimated annual capacity of 200 devices per year," Muravyov said, adding that the production will be launched at full capacity in 2019.

The project was launched within the framework of the conversion program.

Quantum is one of Russia’s leading manufacturers of mobile electronic intelligence (ELINT) systems.

