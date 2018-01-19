Russian Navy’s ocean research vessel wraps up first stage of UNESCO-sponsored voyage

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Russian Navy’s ocean research vessel Admiral Vladimirsky has conducted 234 meteorological observations and over 50 hydrologic surveys as part of the first stage of the expedition to the Indian Ocean, Navy spokesman Captain 1st Rank Igor Dygalo said on Friday.

"The vessel Admiral Vladimirsky has produced about 13,000 linear kilometers of the route’s depth measurements over 36 days, covering a distance of 7,780 nautical miles. Over the 1st stage of its voyage, the vessel has carried out 234 meteorological observations, over 50 hydrologic surveys and 800 studies of the operation of the GLONASS radio-navigational system in the interests of specifying marine navigation charts, the spokesman said.

As the vessel’s Captain Alexander Pyshkin said, the research is making use of the latest gravimetric system, the NEL-1000M modernized echo-sounder and the OLD-1 hydrologic probe.

Admiral Vladimirsky’s voyage

The Admiral Vladimirsky left Kronshtadt on December 15, 2017. The vessel is making its voyage as part of the second international expedition to the Indian Ocean organized under the UNESCO aegis.

Over six months, the vessel’s crew and the expedition members will carry out a set of hydro-meteorological observations and conduct surveys to specify marine navigational charts along the route of a passage in the Baltic, North, Mediterranean and Red Seas, and also in the Indian Ocean.

During its voyage, the Admiral Vladimirsky will visit Messina (Italy) where events are scheduled in honor of Russian sailors and marines who 110 years ago rendered assistance to the residents of the city struck by an earthquake. On January 8, 1908, Italy’s mainland and the Island of Sicily were hit by a devastating earthquake and a tsunami that killed over 100,000 people.

Earlier, the Admiral Vladimirsky’s crew performed expeditions around the world and the Antarctic. Marine navigational charts of five seas washing the Antarctic will be issued soon.

In 2017, ocean researchers of all the fleets of the Russian Navy performed about 20 voyages to various parts of the World Ocean.