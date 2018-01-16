Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Darkest December: Moscow got 7 minutes of sun in final month

Science & Space
January 16, 15:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Moscow State University’s observatory, Moscow saw only six or seven minutes of direct sunlight last month

Share
1 pages in this article
© Ilya Pitalev/TASS

Read also

Red skies, meteor showers and other stargazing events for 2018

Russia’s chief meteorologist says this year proves ongoing global warming

Meteorologists name world’s deadliest cyclones, tornadoes and hailstorms

One of world’s coldest places gets new hotel

World’s coldest town bitten by new deep freeze of -52 degrees Celsius

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Muscovites witnessed one of the darkest months in history in December 2017 when they saw sunlight for just six or seven minutes, head of Russia’s Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring Roman Vilfand said on Tuesday.

"According to Moscow State University’s observatory, Moscow saw only six or seven minutes of direct sunlight in December. Once learning about this, many people comprehend why they were suffering from depression," Vilfand told a news conference.

By mid-January, the sun began shining on Moscow longer than in November and December.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
"The Blue Marble" shot and the last moon landing
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Crimea's ex-prosecutor demands Kiev investigate Ukrainian president
2
Putin’s campaign website up and running
3
Ukrainian lawmakers refuse to recognize Donbass republics as terrorist organizations
4
Russia's top diplomat says US not interested in keeping Syria's territorial integrity
5
French company Engie to support Nord Stream 2 despite US sanctions
6
Council of Europe ready to take steps to fix Russia-PACE relations — Russian senior MP
7
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама