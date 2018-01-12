Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian research vessel to assist UNESCO in exploring Indian Ocean

Science & Space
January 12, 13:02 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

The Admiral Vladimirsky research ship that is going to the Indian Ocean on a UNESCO international expedition has passed through the Suez Canal, traversed the Red Sea and entered the Gulf of Aden

Admiral Vladimirsky oceanographic research ship

Admiral Vladimirsky oceanographic research ship

© Yuri Belinsky/TASS

KALININGRAD, January 12. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s Admiral Vladimirsky oceanographic research ship that is going to the Indian Ocean on a UNESCO international expedition has passed through the Suez Canal, traversed the Red Sea and entered the Gulf of Aden, Baltic Fleet Spokesman Roman Martov told TASS on Friday.

"The Admiral Vladimirsky oceanographic research vessel that has been on the high seas for almost a month has entered the Gulf of Aden, which is part of the Arabian Sea in the Indian Ocean. When passing through the Red Sea, the Baltic Fleet’s counter-terror marine unit aboard the vessel and its crew carried out drills to repel hypothetical enemy attacks," he said.

The Admiral Vladimirsky left Kronstadt on December 15, 2017. The voyage is part of the second UNESCO-supported international expedition to the Indian Ocean. In six months, the ship’s crew and the expedition participants will perform a complex of hydrometeorological surveys, as well as conduct research in order to keep nautical charts up-to-date on the transit route in the Baltic, North, Mediterranean and Red Seas, as well as in the Indian Ocean and along the northeastern swath of the Atlantic Ocean.

