Siberian nuclear physics institute reaches deal to supply accelerators to India

NOVOSIBIRSK, January 9. /TASS/. The Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics (BINP) of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences has clinched a deal with an Indian cable producer, Siechem, for the supply of four electron accelerators in 2018 to the tune of roughly $3 mln, the institute’s press service said on Tuesday.

"The Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics received an order to supply its in-house ELV-8 electron accelerators to India’s Siechem, which specializes in the manufacture of cables and wires. The delivery contract for the first four units in April and November 2018 has already been signed. Its total price is about $3 mln," the press service said. In addition, Siechem intends to acquire six more units by 2020.

The ELV-8 commercial accelerators are used for wire and cable insulation. BINP researchers enhanced the accelerators’ parameters for their Indian partners by adding 20% to the wire irradiation speed to 2.4 km of cables per minute.

Siechem manufactures specialized cables and wires for aviation, ships, nuclear power plants, oil producing equipment and household electronics. Among its clients are Ford, Hyundai Motors, Panasonic, Acer and Lenovo.