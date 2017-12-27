Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Deputy PM blames Russian space agency’s management for systemic mistakes

Science & Space
December 27, 19:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The cabinet provides Roscosmos with maximum support so that the corporation can solve existing problems, according to the senior governmental official

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Management of the state-run space corporation Roscosmos have made systemic mistakes, Russian Deputy Prime Minister said in a televised interview with Rossiya’24 channel on Wednesday.

"The state-run corporation [Roscosmos] has been facing systemic mistakes in both management and among the executives," he said.

"We had pinned great hopes on the fact we were doing without incidents for years. However, there was an incident at the end of last year. This year, there have been 20 successful launches and an abortive one," Rogozin said.

Read also

Russian experts working to restore contact with AngoSat satellite

"If earlier we had had inadmissible manufacturing defects [behind the abortive launches] urging the enterprises to improve discipline afterwards, in this case the space port operated perfectly, the launch vehicle worked ideally as well as the proper booster unit and working payload," the deputy prime minister said.

"Nevertheless, it has turned out that one tailor was sewing a pocket, while another was sewing a lapel, but the suit was a failure," Rogozin said.

"One should shoulder a complex and systemic responsibility for this system in order to create such a sophisticated system," he emphasized adding that a systemic fault had hindered comprehension of what kind of work is required at the new Vostochny spaceport.

The cabinet provides Roscosmos with maximum support so that the corporation can solve existing problems, according to the senior governmental official.

"Reforms are in great demand, starting from technological overhaul at the enterprises, which lack behind sufficiently, and ending with issues related to systemic comprehension of the markets the sector should be moving forward to, so that those markets will be given up in nobody’s favor," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
"The Blue Marble" shot and the last moon landing
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Casualties reported following St Petersburg store explosion
2
Russia tests perspective armament for Topol ICBM
3
Russian test dog withstands record depth of over 1 km on liquid breathing
4
Russia’s new armament program to focus on precision weapons
5
Ukraine celebrates Christmas December 25 nationwide for first time
6
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets sets off for Barents Sea after state trials
7
Facebook explains reason behind blocking of Chechen head’s accounts
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама