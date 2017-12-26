Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Zenit-2SB rocket carrying Angolan satellite blasts off from Baikonur — Roscosmos

Science & Space
December 26, 22:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At 22.08 Moscow time the Fregat booster and the Angosat telecoms satellite successfully separated from the rocket

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Kazak/TASS

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. A Zenit-2SB carrier rocket, carrying Angola's telecommunications satellite Angosat, was launched on Tuesday night from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan, an official with Russia’s space agency Roscosmos told TASS.

"The successful launch of the space rocket was carried out from Launch Pad 1 of the Baikonur launch center’s Site 45 at 22:00 Moscow time," the source said.

The first stage separated two and a half minutes into the launch and fell in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region. Later, the Fregat booster and the payload separated from the rocket.

"At 22.08 Moscow time the Fregat booster and the Angosat telecoms satellite successfully separated from the Zenit rocket," the Roscosmos source said.

Within nine hours, the Fregat booster is expected to inject the payload into the designated orbit in a series of three burns. The separation of the satellite from the booster is scheduled for 6:54 Moscow times.

The launch of the Zenit rocket with the Fregat booster and the Angosat satellite was initially scheduled for December 7, but was postponed in late November until December 26 due to a problem that emerged in one of Fregat’s valves when it was being refueled.

The 1,647-kilogram Angosat geostationary satellite has been produced at Russia’s Energiya Rocket and Space Corporation under a contract with the Angolan Telecommunications and Information Technology Ministry. It is intended to provide communications and TV broadcasting for Angola and the entire African continent.

The Zenit-2SB carrier rocket was developed by Ukraine’s Yuzhnoye design bureau for use in the Land Launch project, envisaging Zenit launches from the Baikonur space center. The rockets were manufactured by the Yuzhmash plant in Ukraine from Russian-Ukrainian components. Zenit-2SB can take over 13 tonnes of payload to low-earth orbit. The first launch of Zenit-2SB with the Fregat booster took place in January 2011.

The latest Zenit-2SB launch took place from Baikonur on December 11, 2015.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
"The Blue Marble" shot and the last moon landing
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests perspective armament for Topol ICBM
2
Russia to start tests of latest seaborne air defense missile/gun system in 2018
3
Russian security chief says economic development key to Afghanistan overcoming woes
4
Topol, Yars ballistic missile launchers on combat patrol in 6 Russian regions
5
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov to join Russian Navy in 2018
6
Russia to start sea trials of 2nd Admiral Gorshkov-class multirole frigate next summer
7
Press review: OSCE, EU to skip Crimea in 2018 vote and Russian ‘Google Earth Pro’ coming
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама