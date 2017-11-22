Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Experts see surge in global warming by century’s end due to greenhouse gas emissions

Science & Space
November 22, 16:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Researchers expect that under maximum-level emissions of greenhouse gases, the warm season might become longer by the end of 21st Century

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Branden Camp

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Researchers from the Siberian Federal University (SFU) as a part of an international team expect that under maximum-level emissions of greenhouse gases, the warm season might become longer by the end of 21st Century. This conclusion was drawn based on the analysis of annual tree ring growth along the Tibetan Plateau. The article outlining the results has been published in the International Journal of Biometeorology.

In the territory of the Tibetan Plateau, the world’s highest plateau, global warming factors exceed worldwide figures. Therefore, it is crucial to forecast processes with the local vegetation.

Read also

Greenhouse gas emissions reach limits posing risk to world’s energy system

''When compared to the 1960-2014 timeframe, the vegetation period in Tibet by the end of 21st Century will expand by 82 days in correlation with the RCP 8.5 (the scenario when the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere is steadily going to grow)," the authors of the study warned.

The vegetation period is the time of the year when plants can grow. Usually, the moment when the daily average temperature rises above 5 degrees Centigrade is seen as this period’s beginning. The longer the warm season is, the wider the tree trunk grows, and so the larger annual rings are.

Consequently, by studying the width of annual tree rings, the duration of the warm season can be determined.

The researchers analyzed the tree rings’ annual growth and found a connection between climate factors and the rings’ growth. Based on the results of the analysis of the interaction between air temperature and rings’ width, the researchers have hammered out three possible scenarios on climate change in the coming century depending on the amount of greenhouse gas emissions the Earth churns out. In all three scenarios, the prolongation of the period of annual rings growth is present. According to estimations, by the end this century, the vegetation period will increase by three weeks based on a minimal volume of pollutant gases, but by 50 days in the case of an average volume, and up to 82 days in the case of a maximum volume.

The data estimated by scientists hold true only for Tibet. However, they provide an estimate of the Earth’s possible climate change for the future.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Scientists News Feed
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky passes away
2
French Foreign Ministry comments on Russian senator's detention in Nice
3
Deputy PM lashes out at UK air show’s refusal to accept Russian military hardware
4
Large-scale combat actions against terrorists in Syria nearing end — Putin
5
Putin calls for enhancing mobilization readiness after Zapad-2017 exercise
6
Press review: What Assad’s Sochi visit could bring and NASA eyes Russia's Moon mission
7
Russian Navy keeping close eye on French stealth frigate in Black Sea — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама