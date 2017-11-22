Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian scientists design new and improved nanotubes for use in electronics

Science & Space
November 22, 15:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The study will help shape a new generation of electronics

Share
1 pages in this article
© Dmitry Rogulin /TASS

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Researchers from the Skoltech Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) and Tomas Jones Watson IBM Research Center have found out that silicon nanotubes are flattened under the impact of metal and put forward new techniques for avoiding this headache, Skoltech’s press office reported.

The study by Russian scientists will help shape a new generation of electronics, making use of carbon instead of silicon. A scholarly article on this has been published recently in the journal Physical Review Letters.

Read also

Global research team reveals how nanowhiskers grow and can boost electronics production

Silicon microprocessors are an essential part of almost all electronic devices ranging from mobile phones to airplanes. However, silicon’s capabilities have been practically maxed out. It is getting much more difficult to amplify silicon processors while simultaneously diminishing their size. Carbon nanotubes, which are monoatomic layers of graphene rolled in tubes, can replace silicon. These nanotubes outperform silicon based on their electric properties, but at a certain size of less than several dozen nanometers, their resistance rapidly increases.

"The resistance of transistors is composed of channel resistance and contact resistance. In the case of carbon nanotubes, the channel resistance is better when compared to silicon of the same length. Nevertheless, the nanotubes transistors with a long channel are not needed for high-performance computations, and when the size of nanotubes is decreased to several dozen nanometers, the contact resistance starts dominating," Head of the research and Skoltech Professor Vasiliy Perebejnos said.

The study has shown that the resistance increases because the metal used for junctions of a transistor flatten nanotubes because of surface tension. The researchers presume that if smaller diameter nanotubes are used for manufacturing transistors, this flattening impact becomes less critical. Additionally, one could apply metals with smaller surface tension.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Science Russian Scientists News Feed
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky passes away
2
French Foreign Ministry comments on Russian senator's detention in Nice
3
Putin calls for enhancing mobilization readiness after Zapad-2017 exercise
4
Israel won’t allow Iran to gain foothold in Syria, Netanyahu tells Putin
5
Deputy PM lashes out at UK air show’s refusal to accept Russian military hardware
6
People’s Artist of Russia, opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky
7
Putin-Trump dialogue confirms vast agenda in Russian-US ties, senator says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама