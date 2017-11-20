Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian experts invent fast-acting sterilizer for surgical appliances

Science & Space
November 20, 18:18 UTC+3 SARATOV

This device kills microorganisms of all types in 5-7 minutes by applying an electromagnetic field

Share
1 pages in this article

SARATOV, November 20. /TASS/. Researchers from the Saratov State Technical University have created a device capable of sterilizing surgical appliances in 5-7 minutes, while similar gadgets take about 1 to 3 hours to complete the same task, the SSTU press office reported.

The scientific team from SSTU developed a compact fast-acting sterilizer for surgical appliances, which does the job several times faster than related devices. This latest technological breakthrough kills microorganisms of all types in 5-7 minutes by applying an electromagnetic field. That said, all sporous and asporogenic bacteria are fully eliminated. Current analogues for sterilizing surgical appliances make use of boiling water, steam, or chemical substances.

Portable and cheap

The new device is pocketsize and very easy to operate. All you need to do is just place the appliances inside and press the start button. Additionally, the new sterilizer is not only faster than similar devices but also more compact, SSTU professor and coauthor of the innovation, Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Vil Baiburin said.

Read also

Discovery of shaping nanoparticles structure can lead to tinier IT devices

"This is a portable device which is not heavier than 20 kg. The device’s dimensions don’t exceed 50, 50, and 70 cm in all directions, respectively; while all other modern analogous devices are quite massive and weigh far heavier. The sterilizer has a very broad application range including extramural clinics, field hospitals, cultural-domestic institutions, research and educational medical institutions. Our device is very easy to operate. The only prerequisite to using it is an electrical outlet as electricity powers it," Baiburin commented.

Moreover, according to the scientist, among the new device’s significant benefits is the relatively low manufacturing price.

"On the modern market, price tags for similar devices are up to 40,000 rubles. The suggested price of our device is about 2,000-3,000 rubles," Baiburin said and noted, "the efficiency of the new sterilizer is confirmed by microbiological analysis."

Product launch

The scientist claimed that the device would be highly sought after on the market. According to his assessments, the total volume of the market includes many thousands of devices and, therefore, it is possible that the initial gadgets will be available very shortly for sale. This development has already stirred up interest from a Saratov research and industrial company "Nika-Svch."

"Our company set its sights on manufacturing such sterilizers. This device has some clear advantages over existing ones. Therefore, we have reason to believe that it will find customers not only in Russia but also abroad," Nika-Svch CEO Valery Meshchanov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Navy keeping close eye on French stealth frigate in Black Sea — source
2
Saudi Arabia eyeing newest Russian aircraft
3
Russia’s latest rocket and artillery systems
4
Russia to float out latest missile corvette on November 24
5
Nuclear energy for the Arctic: Solutions from Russian engineers
6
Equipping Russian ground forces with Iskander-M systems 80% complete — defense ministry
7
Armed robbers steal 30 kg of gold in Ukraine’s Zhitomir Region
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама