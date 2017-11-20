Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Car chow: Russian scientists may turn discarded food into fuel for automobiles

Science & Space
November 20, 14:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Studies carried out by the United Nations revealed that about one-third of all food products created for human consumption are thrown away

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Researchers from Skoltech and Joint Institute for High Temperatures of the Russian Academy of Sciences (JIHT RAS) have introduced a new technique for transforming discarded food into biofuel, Skoltech’s press office said. The scientists decided to use a hydrothermal liquefaction method and explored the peculiarities of changing various food waste into biofuel. The European Journal of Mass Spectroscopy published the study’s results.

Gallery
10 photo
© EPA/MARIJAN MURAT

Future cars: forget about petrol

The methods put forward by the scientists are more energy-efficient when compared to other alternatives and enable the conversion of all raw materials into biofuel with a minimal amount of discharge possible. Additionally, the method of hydrothermal liquefaction can be conveniently used in directly transforming wet biomass into biofuel without the energy-consuming stage of drying the raw materials, the press release noted.

Studies carried out by the United Nations revealed that about one-third of all food products created for human consumption are thrown away. The volume of discarded products varies from 100 kg per person in Europe and North America to 10 kg per person in the poor regions of Africa and Asia. The total volume of discarded products comes to about 1.3 billion tonnes annually.

The remains can be recycled by transforming them into biofuel that result in a win-win situation for ecology and energy-use. The conversion method used at present - fermentation of hydrocarbons and interesterification of lipids - are suitable for transforming only a portion of food waste (mostly of lipids), while the remains still have to be discarded.

Novel approach

The researchers applied the method of hydrothermal liquefaction where the waste is heated until 370 degrees Centigrade under pressure of 25 MPa. As a result, the remains transform into a brown liquid, which is a complex mixture resembling petrol.

Read also

Putin confirms importance of waste recycling problem

To study the prospects of turning discarded food into biofuel, the scientists examined the products yielded through the hydrothermal liquefaction of (parmesan), cheese, meat (ham), and apples. The molecular composition of the ensuing biofuel was analyzed with high-resolution mass-spectroscopy.

"We discovered that the products from the hydrothermal liquefaction of meat and cheese are comprised of water-soluble and water-insoluble fractions. Apples furnish an only water-soluble fraction. The molecular composition of the resulting biofuel is quite varied and is reminiscent of products from wood pyrolysis (tar) rather than petrol. It turned out that the products from converting meat and cheese were quite similar to each other, while those of apples were substantially different," said Yury Kostyukevich, a Skoltech research assistant.

Knowledge of the molecular composition of the products obtained from the hydrothermal liquefaction will allow scientists to develop the most optimal methods for their subsequent processing to produce fuel suitable for automobiles.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Scientists News Feed
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Saudi Arabia eyeing newest Russian aircraft
2
Russian Navy keeping close eye on French stealth frigate in Black Sea — source
3
Press review: Kiev ramps up Russophobia in new bill and Turkey to target Syria's Kurds
4
Russia warns against coddling terrorists to achieve short-term goals — Lavrov
5
Miss Russia-2017 says not disappointed by results of Miss World pageant
6
Russia’s Ka-226T helicopters assembled in India may be supplied to third countries
7
Reptiles who ruled the Earth before dinosaurs expected to bring more tourists to Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама