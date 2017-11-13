Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's space corporation plans to launch two radar surveillance satellites by 2023

Science & Space
November 13, 19:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The satellite features a multi-mode radar with an active phased antenna array

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos plans to put in orbit two Obzor-R radar surveillance satellites in 2021 and in 2023, section head at Roscosmos' automated space systems department, Valery Zaichko, said on Monday.

Read also
Soyuz-2 carrier rocket with Meridian satellite

Russian space firm gets order for four military satellites

"Two Obzor-R satellites are planned to be launched in 2021 and 2023," he said at a conference on remote sensing of the earth.

Obzor-R spacecraft is being developed by the Samara-based Progress Rocket and Space Center.

It features a multi-mode radar with an active phased antenna array and is meant for X-band all-weather surveying any time of day and night in the interests of the Russian emergencies and agriculture ministries, etc.

