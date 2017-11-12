UAE may join using Baikonur space launch pad - Deputy PM Rogozin

DUBAI, November 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin on Sunday had talks with representatives of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on use of the Baikonur cosmodrome.

"My main negotiations today were devoted to the space," he said at the Dubai Airshow 2017. "We had talks, related to a possible use by Russia, Kazakhstan and UAE of the Baikonur cosmodrome. We have agreed to continue the talks at the space launch site."

"For us, UAE is, of course, is not an easy country, we are developing relations with them, as well as with Saudi Arabia. Till now, here used to be the U.S. monopoly, but we have ‘opened’ this situation," he said. "Both the Emirates and Saudis are well aware of the highest quality of our air defense, they even would not argue about it, and they also estimate highly our opportunities in electronic warfare. And the aircraft, of course.".