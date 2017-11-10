Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Siberian scientists create environmentally friendly way of manufacturing aluminum

Science & Space
November 10, 19:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The chief benefit of this development is a notable decrease in cancer-causing emissions during the manufacture of aluminum

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Researchers from the Siberian Federal University (SFU) together with colleagues from the Institute of Chemistry and Chemical Technology from Siberian Division of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) and the world's second largest aluminum company RUSAL have come up with a new binding material for use in aluminum smelting. When compared to similar substances, the newly obtained material contains far less carcinogens, the SFU press office reported.

The chief benefits of this development are a high production yield and notable decrease in cancer-causing emissions during the manufacture of aluminum.

Read also
A 3D printer

Russia to produce aluminum wheels on 3D printers

At present, there are several ways manufacturers smelt aluminum. One of the most popular techniques is connected with the help of self-baking anodes. Using this method, anodes are burned with the help of electrolysis, consisting of low-ash coal with a 25-35% content of pitch - the residue from coal distillation. However, the major downside to this method is severe environmental pollution, chiefly within the work zone and surrounding residential areas.

The research by Krasnoyarsk scientists have made it possible to create an environmental friendly coal-tar pitch, and the first trial batch of the material has been already prepared. Now, the experimental trials are in progress. As a next step, the new coal-tar pitch will be tested directly under industrial conditions. RUSAL is planning to switch its aluminum smelting plants to the new coal-tar pitch implying that it should be produced in an amount, which would be large enough to supply the technological process with new anodes.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Scientists News Feed
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'
2
MP vows Russia’s foreign agent law will have ‘just as much bite’ on media as in US
3
Putin, Trump shake hands at APEC summit
4
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber prototype to perform debut flight in 2018
5
NATO practices nuclear weapons use procedures on its eastern flank, Russian top brass says
6
Russian embassy comments on Moscow’s alleged role in Catalonia crisis
7
Russia, China to look for new areas of cooperation — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама