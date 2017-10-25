Russian computers to be equipped with document recognition system — Rostec

Russian TV host aspiring to presidency says Crimea’s status is to be discussedRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 25, 21:29
Tretiak says it's impossible to imagine 2018 Olympic Ice Hockey competition without RussiaSport October 25, 20:59
Putin says he discussed possible deployment of UN mission in Ukraine with SteinmeierRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 25, 19:35
Belarus and Russia sign contract on battery of Tor-M2 air defense missile systemsMilitary & Defense October 25, 19:25
First-ever Military Transport Aviation drills with 5,500 paratroopers kick off in RussiaMilitary & Defense October 25, 18:23
Luzhniki Stadium fit to welcome 78,000 spectators at Russia-Argentina football friendlySport October 25, 18:14
Saakashvili files lawsuit against Ukrainian Migration ServiceWorld October 25, 17:51
UK public bombarded by media blitz that Russia swayed Brexit — ambassadorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 25, 17:42
Putin hopes Steinmeier’s visit will boost Russia-Germany tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 25, 17:09
MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Elbrus computers will be provided with a document recognition system developed by Smart Engines company, press service of the Russian state-owned corporation Rostec told TASS.
Users of Elbrus 101-PC computers will be able to recognize identification documents of Russia and more than 35 countries of the globe and the machine-readable zone on any documents (passports, ID cards and visas), the press service said.
The system can recognize Russian passports, driver’s licenses, vehicle registration certificates, birth certificates and insurance cards.
The recognition functionality makes possible to use Elbrus 101-PC computers for organization of workplaces for employees engaged in data input from forms, applications and other standard documents, the press service said.