Russian computers to be equipped with document recognition system — Rostec

Science & Space
October 25, 21:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Users of Elbrus 101-PC computers will be able to recognize not only Russian, but also international types of IDs

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Elbrus computers will be provided with a document recognition system developed by Smart Engines company, press service of the Russian state-owned corporation Rostec told TASS.

Mathematicians in Kursk claim to have developed typing style identification software

Users of Elbrus 101-PC computers will be able to recognize identification documents of Russia and more than 35 countries of the globe and the machine-readable zone on any documents (passports, ID cards and visas), the press service said.

The system can recognize Russian passports, driver’s licenses, vehicle registration certificates, birth certificates and insurance cards.

The recognition functionality makes possible to use Elbrus 101-PC computers for organization of workplaces for employees engaged in data input from forms, applications and other standard documents, the press service said.

