Russian computers to be equipped with document recognition system — Rostec

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Elbrus computers will be provided with a document recognition system developed by Smart Engines company, press service of the Russian state-owned corporation Rostec told TASS.

Users of Elbrus 101-PC computers will be able to recognize identification documents of Russia and more than 35 countries of the globe and the machine-readable zone on any documents (passports, ID cards and visas), the press service said.

The system can recognize Russian passports, driver’s licenses, vehicle registration certificates, birth certificates and insurance cards.

The recognition functionality makes possible to use Elbrus 101-PC computers for organization of workplaces for employees engaged in data input from forms, applications and other standard documents, the press service said.