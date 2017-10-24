Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Female applicants for Russian astronaut team on the rise

Science & Space
October 24, 16:17 UTC+3 ZVEZDNY GORODOK

In March 2017, Roscosmos announced an open recruitment campaign for the national cosmonaut team that would participate in flights to the ISS and the Moon on the new Russian spacecraft

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

ZVEZDNY GORODOK /Moscow region/, October 24. /TASS/. The amount of female applicants seeking to join Russia’s cosmonaut team is greater than the previous recruitment drive, Acting Head of the national Cosmonauts Training Center Maksim Kharlamov said on Tuesday.

Gallery
11 photo
© Fotokhronika TASS/S. Baranov

First woman in space

"During the current campaign, the number of girls applying for the cosmonaut team has grown," he said.

Besides, Kharlamov pointed to the increasing number of applicants among those working in the aviation and space industry. "We would like to see more people within a certain age range, who are connected to the industry, as we currently have only about 33% of such people, which, however, is more than in 2012 [around 16% of applications were made by the industry people then - TASS]," the acting head of the Russian Cosmonauts Training Center added.

Recruitment campaign

In March 2017, Russia’s Roscosmos State Corporation announced an open recruitment campaign for the national cosmonaut team that would participate in flights to the International Space Station and the Moon on the new Russian spacecraft - Federation. Recruits will undergo several stages of selection, where their education and professional level, state of health, psychological characteristics and physical fitness will be assessed.

Read also
Valentina Tereshkova

More Russian women may be sent into space — Tereshkova

Russian citizens not older than 35 years of age, who hold a university degree in engineering, the sciences or piloting, and also have work experience, are eligible to apply. During the selection, preference will be given to those who have already worked in Russia’s aviation and space industry.

Besides, applicants should also be capable of studying the use of space equipment, know how to work on computers, and have knowledge of English.

According to Roscosmos Executive Director for Manned Space Flight Programs Sergey Krikalev, there are no restrictions based on gender or race.

This is going to be the 17th cosmonaut recruitment. The previous one, carried out in 2012, was special as for the first time the recruitment process was open so anyone, not just military pilots, and rocket and space industry staff, had a chance to file an application. That time, eight people were chosen out of 304 applicants. Six of them are still members of the astronaut unit.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
2
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
3
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
4
Russian economy overcomes stagnation — Putin
5
Press review: Iraq, Russia to deepen ties and Syrian opposition, Damascus eye direct talks
6
Russian-Indian development of 5th-generation fighter jet goes according to plan
7
First crew for new Federatsiya spaceship may be selected in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама