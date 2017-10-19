Ground infrastructure for Baiterek space rocket compound may cost $300 mln

ASTANA, October 19. /TASS/. The ground infrastructure for the Baiterek space rocket compound at the Baikonur cosmodrome may cost from $280 million to $310 million, Kazakhstan’s Vice-Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry Marat Nurguzhin said on Thursday.

"The project’s cost will be specified in the process of developing a feasibility study," the vice-minister said on the sidelines of an international forum, "Kazakhstan’s Road into Outer Space: Realities and Prospects - 2017."

"As of today, we can speak about an estimated preliminary cost of about $280-310 million with regard to the ground infrastructure. The talk is about Kazakhstan’s investments. As for Russia’s investments, this will be the development of a carrier rocket and a piloted transport spacecraft," Nurguzhin said.

The elaboration of the investment proposal has been completed by now and it has passed the relevant sectoral and economic expert appraisals, he noted.

"After it is approved by the republican budget commission, we will officially start developing a feasibility study. At the same time, our enterprise Baiterek has received the input data from Roscosmos [Russia’s State Space Corporation] and it can be said that this work has begun. The National Economy Ministry has allocated the relevant funds to finance the elaboration of a feasibility study already from November this year and the work on developing the feasibility study of this project will be completed by September next year," the vice-minister said.

According to the project’s roadmap, which will be adjusted and approved in December this year, the first test launch from the Baiterek space rocket compound is expected to be carried out by late 2022.

The conceptual design of the Baiterek compound will be developed by November 2017, Roscosmos Deputy CEO Sergei Savelyev said at the international forum.

"The Baiterek project earlier considered as solely a commercial undertaking, has received an additional impetus and a new status since May 2017 after the Russian leadership made a decision on the launch of the new piloted spacecraft Federatsiya with the help of a Soyuz-5 carrier rocket. The timeframe of works under the project has been rescheduled for an earlier date on the proposal of the Russian side," Savelyev said.

Considering these factors, a decision was approved in 2017 to exclude ground space infrastructure facilities of the Zenit-M compound from the properties taken by Russia on lease and transfer them to the Republic of Kazakhstan, he added.

"The approval of amendments to the inter-governmental agreement on the creation of the Baiterek space rocket compound at the Baikonur space center has been prepared and is being completed," he noted.

"A draft of a new version of the roadmap for implementing the Baiterek project and the terms of the project’s implementation has been worked out and is being approved; the input data for the feasibility study for the project’s financing has been prepared and delivered to the Kazakhstani side," he noted.

"Until November this year, a conceptual design for the creation of the space rocket center will be worked out," the Roscosmos deputy CEO said.