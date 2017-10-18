Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No plans to turn Kapustin Yar testing range into space center — chief

Science & Space
October 18, 4:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The testing range chief said the project will require time and money, and appears unfeasible

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia has no plans to turn its Kapustin Yar training range into a space launch center, the facility's chief Maj. Gen. Oleg Kislov has said.

Kislov said the project will require time and money, and appears unfeasible as Russia already has the Vostochny space center in the Far East, the Plesetsk space center in Northern Russia and the Baikonur space center it leases from Kazakhstan.

"Earlier, tasks similar to those of a space launch center, were indeed carried out at the testing range, but still it was designed with a purpose to test missiles and military equipment. The testing range can be used as a launch center, but it would require financial expenditures to create the required infrastructure, and, of course, it will take time," he said.

"This [the replacement of Baikonur with Kapustin Yar] is unfeasible, because, at present, Russia has the 1st State Testing Cosmodrome Plesetsk and also the Vostochny space center, which are fit for the purpose [of space launches]. At the moment, the Baikonur Space Center successfully copes with tasks to take payloads into space for various purposes," the official went on.

"The capacities of the existing and newly built launch centers fully cover the needs for modern spacecraft launches," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ten Russian universities included in Times Higher Education ranking
2
Catalonia promises not to give up independence bid
3
Russian expert has misgivings about Amber Room discovery near Dresden
4
Diplomat reveals foreign structures behind wave of fake ‘Russian embassy’ accounts
5
Russian working on third generation of Ratnik combat gear
6
Russia to boost cars production by 13% in 2017
7
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама