State commission decides launching Soyuz-2.1a with Progress to ISS

Science & Space
October 14, 9:58 UTC+3

The cargo spacecraft will carry 2.5 tonnes, including dry cargo, fuel, water, compressed gases, equipment for scientific experiments, gifts for the crew, and food

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The state commission at the Baikonur cosmodrome decided to launch the Soyuz-2.1a carrier with Progress MS-07 to the International Space Station at 11:46 Moscow time on Saturday under a two-day flight scheme, the Roscosmos Corporation said on Saturday.

"The state commission has decided to have the launch on the reserve date of October 14 at 11:46 Moscow time," the corporation said. "Fueling has begun."

The Progress MS-07 cargo spacecraft was expected to blast off on Thursday to perform its flight to the International Space Station under a three-hour scheme (two revolutions around the Earth) for the first time.

As of today, the quickest practiced scheme of the flight to the orbital station by Progress and Soyuz spacecraft is a six-hour scheme (four revolutions around the Earth). The four-rotation scheme was used for the first time by a Progress M-16M spacecraft, which blasted off in August 2012.

The cargo spacecraft will carry 2.5 tonnes, including dry cargo, fuel, water, compressed gases, equipment for scientific experiments, gifts for the crew, and food.

