Russian booster orbits European Earth’s remote sensing satellite

Science & Space
October 13, 14:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The European Space Agency has assumed control of the satellite after its separation from the Briz-KM booster

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. A Briz-KM acceleration unit has delivered a European Sentinel-5P Earth’s remote sensing satellite launched aboard a Russian Rokot carrier rocket from the Plesetsk spaceport on Friday into the designated orbit.

European satellite separates from Russia’s carrier rocket

The satellite’s separation from the acceleration unit was shown in a live broadcast in the office of the European Space Agency (ESA) in Moscow.

The launch’s customer, the ESA, has assumed control of the satellite after its separation from the Briz-KM booster.

Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
