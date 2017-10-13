Russian booster orbits European Earth’s remote sensing satellite

Kremlin concerned over non-issuance of US visas to Russian officers planning to visit UNRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 14:59
MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. A Briz-KM acceleration unit has delivered a European Sentinel-5P Earth’s remote sensing satellite launched aboard a Russian Rokot carrier rocket from the Plesetsk spaceport on Friday into the designated orbit.
The satellite’s separation from the acceleration unit was shown in a live broadcast in the office of the European Space Agency (ESA) in Moscow.
The launch’s customer, the ESA, has assumed control of the satellite after its separation from the Briz-KM booster.