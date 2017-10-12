Launch of Russia’s Progress resupply ship rescheduled for Oct. 14

Press review: Iran to toughen up on Trump and Russia eyes big energy deals on Arab marketsPress Review October 12, 13:00
MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The launch of a Progress MS-07 cargo spacecraft aboard a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan has been rescheduled for October 14, a commentator in the Flight Control Center said on Thursday.
"The launch of a Progress MS-07 resupply ship has been rescheduled for 11:46 Moscow time on October 14," the commentator said.
The resupply ship will deliver 2.5 tonnes of various cargoes for the International Space Station, including fuel, water, compressed gases, and also equipment for comprehensive scientific experiments.