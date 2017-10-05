Back to Main page
Russian, Saudi scientists to launch joint projects in physics, biomedicine

Science & Space
October 05, 5:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The first meeting of Russian Foundation for Basic Research and Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology focused on cooperation prospects for scientists

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Scientists from Russia and Saudi Arabia plan to launch joint projects in the area of physics and biomedicine, press service of the Russian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR) reported after the meeting of representatives of RFBR and Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST).

"The first meeting in the history of two organizations focused on cooperation prospects for scientists of the Russian Federation and Saudi Arabia. Researches in physics, biomedicine, space exploration were mentioned among most promising areas for future joint projects," the press service said.

At the meeting, preliminary agreements were reached on signing cooperation deals and announcing joint tenders for researchers of both countries. "Representatives of RFBR and KACST agreed to coincide the next meeting with the Global Research Council summit in May 2018," the report said.

