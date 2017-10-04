Putin views Salyut-7 movie, meets with celebrated astronauts Dzhanibekov and Savinykh

Russian President Vladimir Putin, creators of the Salyut-7 movie and cosmonauts Vladimir Dzhanibekov and Viktor Savinykh © Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the creators of the Salyut-7 movie and with astronauts Vladimir Dzhanibekov and Viktor Savinykh late Tuesday evening, both flew to the film’s eponymous orbital station back in 1985.

Together with them, on the eve of the 60th anniversary of the launching of the first artificial Earth satellite by the Soviet Union, the head of state watched a new film dedicated to one of the most difficult space missions in the history of cosmonautics, the Kremlin reported on its website.

The movie screening was attended by astronaut Oleg Skripochka, Roscosmos space agency CEO Igor Komarov, daughter of the world’s first man in space Yuri Gagarin, Yelena, along with film producers Anton Zlatopolsky, Sergey Selyanov and Bakur Bakuradze.

The 3D motion picture, Salyut-7, directed by Klim Shipenko is based on the story of Dzhanibekov’s and Savinykh’s flight to the Salyut-7 space station. After contact with the station was lost, the cosmonauts were able to dock to the station manually, revitalized the power supply system and brought Salyut-7 back to normal operation.

The movie’s premiere across Russia will take place on October 12.