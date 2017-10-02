Back to Main page
Russia to decide on super-heavy space rocket soon

Science & Space
October 02, 13:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Moon exploration program envisages creating a near-Moon station

A mockup of the manned spacecraft Federatsiya

A mockup of the manned spacecraft Federatsiya

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia may shortly make a decision on developing a super-heavy carrier rocket, Chief Designer of Energiya Rocket and Space Corporation Yevgeny Mikrin said on Monday.

Russia’s super-heavy carrier rocket to be ready for tests in 2027

"Now a decision on a medium-range rocket has been made and we hope that soon a decision on a super-heavy carrier will be passed," the chief designer said.

Russia’s Moon exploration program envisages creating a near-Moon station. The Federatsiya new piloted spacecraft is planned to be launched to the Moon. The new super-heavy carrier rocket is needed for the full-fledged implementation of the lunar program, he noted.

As the chief designer said, "a new module weighing up to seven tonnes can be launched [to the Moon] with the help of an Angara or Proton carrier," he said.

This will help implement the Russian program of the Moon’s exploration partially, he added.

