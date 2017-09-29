Back to Main page
Experts find bacteria strain that can produce cellulose for prostheses, transplants

Science & Space
September 29, 15:07 UTC+3

According to the scientists, the new strain is more efficient than other counterparts

© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

KRASNOYARSK, September 6. /TASS/. Scientists from the Siberian Federal University and the Institute of Biophysics of the Krasnoyarsk Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences have identified and described a bacteria strain capable of producing bacterial cellulose.

According to the scientists, the new strain is more efficient than other counterparts. “A large amount of cellulose is produced that can grow on various sources of carbon, without being limited to substrates containing glucose and ethanol,” the statement said.

Bacterial cellulose is used in gastronomy, industry and biomedicine. It plays an active role in bolstering the regenerative processes, helping recovery and healing of wounds. This cellulose is used to make wound dressings, prostheses, blood vessels and bone transplants.

