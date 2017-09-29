AsiaSat 9 communications satellite put into geo-transfer orbit

Turkey makes advance payment for S-400 systems — Russian presidential aideMilitary & Defense September 29, 12:36
MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. AsiaSat 9 communications satellite parted with Breeze-M upper stage and entered a geo-transfer orbit, a representative of Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, the rocket producer, told TASS on Friday.
"The spacecraft separated from the upper stage and entered the geo-transfer orbit at 07.05 am Moscow Time. It will be turned to over to the customer for control shortly," the representative said.
AsiaSat 9 satellite was launched on Thursday evening. It's mission is to provide TV and telecom services in the Asia-Pacific Region.