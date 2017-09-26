Back to Main page
Roscosmos may help South Korea develop Naro space center

Science & Space
September 26, 9:41 UTC+3 ADELAIDE

Russia's GLONASS ground station may be stationed in South Korea

Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Korea

Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Korea

© AP Photo/ Korea Pool

ADELAIDE/Australia/, September 26. /TASS/. Roscosmos may help Seoul in developing the Naro space center, the Russian space agency’s chief Igor Komarov told reporters at the International Astronautical Congress on Tuesday.

"Korean partners, who are developing their Naro space center, have shown interest in partnership with the Center for Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Operation (TsENKI). Besides, we discussed issues of possible cooperation with the Russian engine manufacturer," Komarov said.

The engine issue is only at the level of negotiations now, he said. "When the contracts are ready and technical requirements are defined on particular engines, then more specific things may be said," he noted.

Roscosmos Executive Director for Manned Space Flight Programs Sergey Krikalev told reporters Russia's GLONASS ground station may be stationed in South Korea.

