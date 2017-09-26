Roscosmos may help South Korea develop Naro space center

Embassy of Spain evacuated in Moscow due to bomb scareWorld September 26, 14:21
Putin discusses Kurdish referendum with Erdogan, RouhaniRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 26, 14:03
Russia may create 'drone swarms' capable of making decisions in 5 yearsMilitary & Defense September 26, 14:01
Kremlin urges Facebook to honor Russian lawsBusiness & Economy September 26, 13:53
Russian army to get bulk of Terminator armored vehicles in 2018Military & Defense September 26, 13:33
Putin congratulates Merkel on German election resultRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 26, 13:08
Press review: Why the US closed its base in Syria and EU aid to Donbass resumesPress Review September 26, 13:00
Russian diplomat warns against weapons supplies to UkraineRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 26, 12:47
Russia has evidence terrorists used sarin in April attack on Khan Sheikhoun — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 26, 12:24
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ADELAIDE/Australia/, September 26. /TASS/. Roscosmos may help Seoul in developing the Naro space center, the Russian space agency’s chief Igor Komarov told reporters at the International Astronautical Congress on Tuesday.
"Korean partners, who are developing their Naro space center, have shown interest in partnership with the Center for Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Operation (TsENKI). Besides, we discussed issues of possible cooperation with the Russian engine manufacturer," Komarov said.
The engine issue is only at the level of negotiations now, he said. "When the contracts are ready and technical requirements are defined on particular engines, then more specific things may be said," he noted.
Roscosmos Executive Director for Manned Space Flight Programs Sergey Krikalev told reporters Russia's GLONASS ground station may be stationed in South Korea.