Russia’s Soyuz-2.1b rocket takes navigational satellite to designated orbit

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Glonass-M navigational satellite, launched atop the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket earlier on Friday, was successfully taken to the designated orbit, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s press service said.
The launch took place at 03:03 on Friday from the Site 43 of the Pad 4 of the Plesetsk space center in northern Russia.
"The medium Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket took Russia’s Glonass-M navigational satellite to the designated orbit as scheduled," the ministry said.
The launch and orbiting was carried out without any emergency, the ministry said. All systems of the spacecraft operate normally.