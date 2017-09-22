Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Soyuz-2.1b rocket takes navigational satellite to designated orbit

Science & Space
September 22, 7:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The launch took place at 03:03 on Friday from the Plesetsk space center in northern Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Glonass-M navigational satellite, launched atop the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket earlier on Friday, was successfully taken to the designated orbit, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s press service said.

The launch took place at 03:03 on Friday from the Site 43 of the Pad 4 of the Plesetsk space center in northern Russia.

"The medium Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket took Russia’s Glonass-M navigational satellite to the designated orbit as scheduled," the ministry said.

The launch and orbiting was carried out without any emergency, the ministry said. All systems of the spacecraft operate normally.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kim Jong Un compares Trump’s speech to declaration of war, vows tough response
2
Diplomat notes shift in attitude towards Russia's proposals at UN General Assembly
3
China made offer to Rosatom on new nuclear power plant site
4
Situation in Syria gives grounds for cautious optimism — Lavrov
5
NATO secretary general comments on Russian military drills
6
Moscow warns US any shellings of Russian task force by Syrian opposition will be thwarted
7
Moscow welcomes reform of UN’s anti-terrorism activities — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама