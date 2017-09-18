Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Global research team locates vulnerability of advanced semiconductors for nanoelectronics

Science & Space
September 18, 11:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

When coming into contact with the air, gallium selenide is rapidly oxidized and loses its electric conductivity, required for creating nanoelectronic devices

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Researchers from Russia, Germany, and Venezuela have identified the vulnerability of a 2D semiconductor - gallium selenide - in the air, which makes it possible to create superconducting nanoelectronics based on this material, the press office of Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU) announced. The results of the study have been published in the journal Semiconductor Science and Technology.

2D semiconductors consist of one or several atomic layers. Due to their portability, electro-conductivity and durability, they can serve as a solid foundation for nanoelectronics. Moreover, they also hold great prospects for use in opto-electronics, but in that case, they must consist of a material which is capable of creating a large flow of electrons when irradiated with light. One such material is gallium selenide.

Read also

Russian scientists come up with superior hydrogen storage material

"Understanding the vulnerability of gallium selenide to oxidation will open up a path to creating reliable protection so it can keep its opto-electronic properties," the press office reported.

According to the study’s co-author, Professor at the Department of Laser and Light Technique of TPU, Raul Rodriguez, all attempts to create a real electronic device based on gallium selenide have not been successful so far. When coming into contact with the air, the material is rapidly oxidized and loses its electric conductivity, required for creating nanoelectronic devices. "Our results show that the oxidation of gallium selenide is a very fast process. The material reaches its oxidized state almost immediately after coming into contact with the air," the researchers commented.

It turns out that in order for gallium selenide to sustain its properties it must be placed in a vacuum or inert medium. For example, it can be placed in capsular devices which are produced in a vacuum, then covered with a protective air-tight layer.

This  technique can also be applied in constructing new opto-electronics, detectors, light sources, and solar cells. The minute sizes of these future devices provide an especially high quantum efficiency, that is the capability of creating large flows of electrons under small external impact.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Scientists News Feed
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian senator voices regret over Tillerson’s remarks on North Korea military option
2
Chinese warships arrive in Russia’s Primorye region for joint naval drills
3
China, Russia to boost cooperation in space, aviation sectors
4
Putin to inspect Zapad-2017 exercise on September 18
5
Press review: Moscow as mediator for Libyan crisis and Trump's threat on cutting UN budget
6
Future of peacekeeping mission to Donbass depends on stance of Kiev, Washington — Kremlin
7
Lavrov-Tillerson meeting sends positive signal, Russian senator says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама