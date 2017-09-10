Soyuz rocket with manned spacecraft installed at Baikonur launch pad

Turkey is ready to assist refugees from Myanmar - President ErdoganWorld September 10, 10:25
BAIKONUR, September 10. /TASS/. A Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with a Soyuz MS-06 manned spacecraft, which is due to take a new crew to the International Space Station on September 13, has been installed at a launch pad of the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan, the Roscosmos space corporation told TASS.
"Upon the decision of the state commission, the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with a manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-06 has been taken from an assembly and testing facility and installed at a launch pad," a spokesman said.
The launch of the Soyuz MS-06 with Russia’s Aleksandr Misurkin, and NASA’s Mark Vande Hei and Joseph Acaba is due on September 13 at 00:17 Moscow time. At 05.57 a.m. Moscow Time the Soyuz is due to dock with the world orbiter’s Russian module Poisk. This mission is due to last for 167 days.