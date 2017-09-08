Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia runs own personalized cancer therapy research

Science & Space
September 08, 8:43 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Russian cancer therapy research program is similar to the gene-altering leukemia treatment recently announced by US scientists

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russian-EU team of scientists to test new cancer treatment method

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Russian scientists have been running their own cancer therapy research program, similar to the gene-altering leukemia treatment recently announced by US scientists, the head of Russia’s Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) told TASS on Friday.

US scientists have earlier made headlines all over the world by announcing the new cancer treatment that uses the patient’s own immune cells.

"By the way, we run a similar program simultaneously with the Americans. They simply announced it, and we chose to keep it silent. But we move in the same direction, and we do not fall behind, we run neck and neck. We have followed a similar pattern [during tests] on animals and we got positive results," FMBA chief Vladimir Uiba said.

The official added that the future of the medicine lies in similar personified technologies.

According to Uiba, genetic research and testing should be used not only in treating, but also in preventing cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

"In fact, the genome studies that we are doing today may give a 100-percent accurate forecast, including regarding the possibility of cardiovascular conditions in this or that person. In this sense, there is nothing new about it," he said. "We may say that this person needs to closely monitor his cardiovascular system after the age of 40, because he carries is a genetic predisposition that is transferred from one generation to another, and it requires attention."

According to the official, a true scientific breakthrough will take place when scientists will be able to alter the parts of a human genome that pose potential danger.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates IS "minister of war" — Defense Ministry
2
Russia plans to scrap about 4,000 tanks by 2020 — Defense Ministry
3
Russia, Mongolia complete military exercise in Gobi Desert
4
Roscosmos to create infrastructure for inter-planetary spacecraft at Vostochny
5
Russian military instructors train over 1,000 Syrian troops near Damascus
6
Russia de-facto suggests joint transport project to Japan — minister
7
Russian General Staff chief, head of NATO’s Military Committee discuss world security
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама