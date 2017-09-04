Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Canadian scientists show space flights affect the human body just like diseases

Science & Space
September 04, 18:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The researchers’ results show that during the space flight, all key types of cells, organs, and tissues in the human body undergo the process of adaptation to the new surroundings

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian and Canadian researchers have uncovered how space travel conditions impact the protein composition of human blood, Skoltech’s press office said. The study’s results were published recently in the journal Scientific Reports from the Nature publishing group, which indicated that during cosmic flights a human body responds to the zero-gravity state just like it does to a disease.

"The study indicated that under zero-gravity conditions, the immune system acts similarly to when it is fighting a disease since the body does not understand what to do and switches on all sorts of protection systems," the study’s leading author and Professor at Skoltech and Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology Yevgeny Nikolaev said.

Read also

New Russian spacecraft designed for lunar missions to be run by fail-safe computer

Russian cosmonauts to grow wheat, salad on world’s sole orbiter

Russia’s future spacecraft to be equipped with fully isolated toilet cabin

Space sweet pepper on the menu for Russian ISS experiments

The impact of space travel on the human body has been intensively studied since the mid-20th century. Cosmic flights influence a human’s metabolism, thermoregulation, cardiac rhythms, muscle function, respiratory system, and other human functions. Proteins are substances which play a major role in our bodies’ processes of adapting to any condition. That is why the scientists have focused on proteins as the main scope of their research.

In order to carefully study the effect of zero-gravity conditions on human physiology, the researchers analyzed concentrations of 125 proteins in the blood plasma of 18 astronauts from Russia, who had resided at the International Space station for a quite long time. The cosmonauts underwent medical tests three times: 30 days prior to the flight, right after coming back to the Earth, and 7 days after the return.

The investigated proteins were biomarker substances which are usually used to detect noninfectious human diseases. The analysis showed that changes in the concentration of those proteins which actively take part in the regulation of natural immunity, which implies that on a molecular level, the human body reacts to cosmic flights in the same way it reacts to a disease.

Additionally, the researchers’ results show that during the space flight, all key types of cells, organs, and tissues in the human body undergo the process of adaptation to the new surroundings.

Gallery
7 photo
© AP Photo/NASA/HO

From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Scientists News Feed
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Eleven strategic missile regiments to hold large-scale drills across Russia
2
Russian warplanes perform over 80 sorties to back Syrian army’s offensive in Deir ez-Zor
3
Russian security chief arrives in Seoul
4
Russia, South Korea discuss North Korean crisis
5
US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it — Foreign Ministry
6
War of words leads to rising US-North Korean tensions — Russian expert
7
Russian, Egyptian presidents condemn violence in Myanmar — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама