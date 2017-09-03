Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian hoverbike makes first public test flight

Science & Space
September 03, 8:07 UTC+3 VOLOKOLAMSK

HoverBike S3, designed by Russian engineers, can fly at the maximum altitude of five meters, at the speed of up to 70 kmph

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yana Lomakina/TASS

VOLOKOLAMSK, September 3. /TASS/. A Russian-made prototype of a hoverbike made its first public test flight at the Moscow Raceway track near the city of Volokolamsk on Saturday.

HoverBike S3, a hybrid of a quadcopter and a motorbike designed by Russian company HoverSurf, covered the distance of 1 km at an average altitude of one meter.

‘Drones have conquered the world: they are used for aerial video footage and monitoring. And it is quite natural to start using them for transporting people," HoverSurf director general Alexander Atamanov, who is also the project’s chief designer, said.

He added that a passenger drone, controlled by a computer, would be an easy-to-use solution to the transport problem.

"The only chance of solving the transport problem is to open the airspace for a compact and environmentally-friendly aircraft like a hoverbike or an air taxi," he said.

HoverBike S3, designed by Russian engineers, has an environmentally-friendly electric engine. Its batteries can hold enough charge for a 30-minute flight and require four hours to be fully charged.

The aircraft weights about 100 kg and can lift up to 150 kg. So far, it can fly at the maximum altitude of five meters, at the speed of up to 70 kmph.

"Even with its present specifications, the drone performs quite well at temperatures of -20 degrees Celsius," Atamanov said.

It can be controlled manually or remotely via a radio channel, or even take an independent flight to a location designated via GPS coordinates.

"Our hoverbike can be carried through any door and can be stored at home or even in an apartment. It can use a standard parking space, and requires no special site for takeoff or landing. That’s why its widespread use is around the corner," Atamanov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US authorities take control of Russian trade mission building in Washington
2
Russian hoverbike makes first public test flight
3
Last tsar’s award back to Russia as sign of UK friendship
4
Searches at Russian diplomatic facilities in US ‘buffoonery’ — foreign ministry
5
North Korea possibly carried out another nuclear test — Japanese TV
6
Nebenzya: Russia-US relations down to unaffordable low level
7
Russia voices concerns over Ukraine-Croatia contacts on regaining control over Donbass
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама