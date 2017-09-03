Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft re-enters atmosphere

Science & Space
September 03, 4:07 UTC+3 KOROLYOV

Earlier, the Service and Orbital Modules detached simultaneously from the Descent Module

Share
1 pages in this article

KOROLYOV /Moscow Region/, September 3. /TASS/. The descent module of Russia’s Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft with three people on board re-entered the earth’s atmosphere on Sunday, a Russian Mission Control center official told TASS.

"This is the estimated re-entry time," the official said.

Earlier, the Service and Orbital Modules detached simultaneously from the Descent Module.

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft with Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer on board undocked from the ISS at 00:58 Moscow time on Sunday. It is expected to touch down southeast of Kazakhstan’s Zhezkazgan at 4:22 Moscow time.

Whitson arrived to the International Space Station on November 17, 2016 and spent nearly one year on the orbit. Yurchikhin and Fischer arrived to the ISS on April 20, 2017, and their mission lasted 135 days.

The ISS crew will comprise Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky, NASA astronaut Randolph Bresnik and ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli. They are to be joined by Russia’s Aleksandr Misurkin, and NASA’s Mark Vande Hei and Joseph Acaba, whose Soyuz MS-06 is due to blast off on September 13.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Olympic champion in figure skating Lipnitskaya wraps up sports career
2
Russian Aerospace Force destroy in Syria IS' 9 armored vehicles
3
Merkel: Europe should do everything possible to improve security dialogue with Russia
4
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
5
Russia to develop cruise missiles capable of striking targets at 1,000km range
6
Nebenzya: Russia-US relations down to unaffordable low level
7
Putin not to participate in 72nd session of UN GA
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама