Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian researchers find atomic nuclei in reactors accumulate dangerously excessive energy

Science & Space
August 31, 18:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the scientists, when designing modern reactor facilities, the possibility of the accumulation of excessive energy in materials has to be taken into account

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Researchers from the Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU) and Russian Academy of Sciences have demonstrated that atomic nuclei in absorbent materials at atomic power stations might accumulate excessive energy, the TPU’s press office said. This process could lead to emergencies, therefore this discovery by Russian scientists will lead to bolstering safety at nuclear facilities. The study was recently published in the journal Bulletin of the Lebedev Physics Institute.

"When designing modern reactor facilities and choosing construction material, the possibility of the accumulation and uncontrolled release of excessive energy in materials has to be taken into account. This is a crucial component in nuclear safety," the study’s author, Professor Igor Shamanin, Chief of the Chair of Technical Physics at TPU and a full member of RAS said.  

Read also

Russia may build new fast fission nuclear reactor within 10 years

Russia’s most powerful nuclear plant reactor enters commercial operation

Russian scientists fine-tune functioning of nuclear fission reactors

Siberian scientists develop unique equipment for US thermonuclear reactor

Nuclear reactors are based on absorbent materials that catch neutrons and hold the chain reaction at a constant level. The absorbents are also utilized in order to terminate the reaction in an emergency.

In the research article, scientists theoretically proved that the nuclei of substances used for absorbents might catch a neutron and transform into an isotope of a greater mass. "In the nuclear reaction of a neutron capture, the nuclei of isotopes appears which can store excessive energy for a long time (on a nuclear scale) sort of like a battery," Shamanin explained.

According to the scientists, the surplus of energy might lead to various emergency situations at a nuclear station. However, if this issue is taken into account, then improved safety levels can be expected in nuclear reactors. Moreover, now, researchers are looking for approaches to harnessing the process of amassing such energy and for putting it to use for the public’s needs.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Scientists News Feed
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia proposes joint work with China on engine for wide-body aircraft
2
Diplomat warns militants in Syria aim to use chemical weapons and pin blame on Damascus
3
Russia cannot afford to let US off the hook for its adverse actions — Kremlin
4
Kremlin spokesman expands on Putin-Netanyahu talks
5
Press review: Karzai blasts Trump's Afghan plan and Russia goes East
6
Suspect detained near Moscow testifies he plotted bomb explosion on IS orders
7
Russian PM notes positive trends in national economy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама