Russia’s space agency plans seven launches in autumn

Science & Space
August 29, 16:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The commercial program envisages two launches from the Baikonur cosmodrome

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The commission of Russia’s State Space Corporation (Roscosmos) has worked out a plan of space launches as part of the federal space program, federal targeted programs, international cooperation programs and commercial projects for the next three months, Roscosmos said on Tuesday.

The plan envisages seven launches over this period, the Roscosmos press office said.

"Under the ISS [International Space Station] program, two launches of carrier rockets from the Baikonur spaceport are planned: the launch of a Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with a manned Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft (with the crew of a new expedition to the ISS) on September 13 and the launch of a Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket with a Progress MS-07 resupply ship on October 12," the Roscosmos press office said.

The commercial program envisages two launches from the Baikonur cosmodrome: a Proton-M rocket will orbit a Spanish Amazonas 5 communications satellite on September 11 and the launch of a Proton-M carrier with a Chinese AsiaSat 9 communications satellite is planned for September 28.

Russia’s federal and commercial programs envisage two launches from the Plesetsk space center in north Russia in the autumn: a Soyuz 2.1b carrier rocket will blast off with a Glonass-M satellite on September 22 and the launch of a Rokot carrier rocket with a European Sentinel-5 Precursor space vehicle is planned for October 9-12 (the date has yet to be specified), Roscosmos said.

Russia’s federal space program also envisages one launch from the Vostochny cosmodrome: a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket is planned to blast off with Russia’s Meteor-M Earth remote sensing satellite on November 28.

