First traffic lights on solar batteries installed in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The first solar traffic lights were installed in Moscow, press service of the Center for Traffic Organization said on Monday.
"Traffic lights of the new system have two independent sources of energy: a wind generator and a solar battery," the Center’s Head Vadim Yuryev said.
"Traffic lights using alternative energy sources would be a wonderful solution in traffic organization in new, distanced districts of Moscow, where it is problematic to connect quickly the facilities to the city energy supplies."
Solar "accumulators get charged not only in summer, but even on overcast days in winter," the Center’s press service said.