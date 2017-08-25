Hevel Group to launch solar power station in Altai in September

CHEBOKSARY, August 25. /TASS/. Hevel Group, a joint-venture of the Russian company GK Renova and the state corporation for nanotechnologies Rosnano, plans to launch the first solar power station based on heterojunction solar modules in the Republic of Altai, southern Siberia, on September 15, Hevel Group Director General Igor Shakhrai told reporters on Thursday.

"The first park of heterojunction solar modules called the Maima Solar Power Station will be launched on September 15 in the city of Gorno-Altaisk," Shakhrai said. "Construction works took about two to three months. The facility will have the output capacity of 20 megawatts."

After a technological upgrade, Hevel plant got down to manufacturing the solar modules on the basis of the fundamentally new heterojunction technology. It has the maximum efficiency in the production of electricity when compared with its analogs.

In addition, the new modules have a better performance when operating in dispersed light and amid very high and very low air temperatures - a feature that makes possible a considerable expansion of the geography of their installation.

Earlier reports said Hevel began construction of the Maima solar power station in May 2017. The project had an estimated cost of 2 billion rubles ($ 33.9 million).

This is the fourth power station Hevel is building in the region. It has already built three networked solar power stations with the output capacity of 5 megawatts each.

A 100 kilowatts solar diesel hybrid was put into operation in the region in 2013. It provides electricity of Yaylyu village.

The company plans to bring the total installed power generating capacity of solar electricity generating facilities to 90 megawatts by 2019. This provision is part of an agreement that the government of the Republic of Altai and Hevel Group signed at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2016.