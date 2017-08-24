Back to Main page
Russian Ground Control Mission reschedules ISS orbit adjustment to Sunday

Science & Space
August 24, 22:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The maneuver is to begin at 07:55 Moscow Standard Time (04:55 UTC)

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Ground Control Mission has rescheduled the upward adjustment of orbit of the International Space Station to Sunday, August 27, from Friday, August 25, the press service of the mission said.

International Space Station

Russia’s Progress spacecraft to adjust ISS orbit

"Adjustment of the orbit has been put off from August 25 to August 27 after the refining of ballistic computations for the maneuver," the press release said.

The maneuver is to begin at 07:55 Moscow Standard Time (04:55 UTC).

"It will be done by switching on the engines of the Progress MS-06 cargo ship," it said. "The engines will work for 177 seconds and the average elevation of the ISS orbit would increase by 600 meters to 404.2 km."

The orbit will be adjusted "to form the ballistic conditions necessary for the landing of the Soyuz MS-04 manned spacecraft on September 3, as well as for the launch and docking to the ISS of the Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft on September 13, the press service said.

