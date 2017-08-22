Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'

Solovetsky Islands: Russia's UNESCO treasure in the White Sea

Solovetsky Islands: Russia's UNESCO treasure in the White Sea August 16, 18:02

Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks

Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks August 18, 9:49

This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka

This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka August 18, 17:59

State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire

State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire August 21, 16:48

A person jumps off the top of the Stratosphere hotel and casino tower on the SkyJump ride during a partial solar eclipse in Las Vegas © AP Photo/John Locher

A crowd watch the solar eclipse in front of the Hollywood sign at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles © AP Photo/Richard Vogel

The moon eclipses the sun above the Washington Monument © EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Children watch the solar eclipse from a New York City park © AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

In this multiple exposure photograph, the phases of a partial solar eclipse are seen over the Gateway Arch in St. Louis © AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

A man uses protective eclipse glasses to view a partial solar eclipse on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in Cambridge © AP Photo/Steven Senne

Onlookers take photos and look through special glasses to view a partial solar eclipse in New York © AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.

A partial solar eclipse seen near the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York © AP Photo/Seth Wenig

US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron watch the solar eclipse at the White House in Washington © AP Andrew Harnik

The moon covers the sun during a total eclipse on August 21, 2017, in Cerulean, Kentucky, USA © AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

The moon covers the sun during a total eclipse on August 21, 2017, in Cerulean, Kentucky, USA

© AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron watch the solar eclipse at the White House in Washington

© AP Andrew Harnik

A partial solar eclipse seen near the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York

© AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Onlookers take photos and look through special glasses to view a partial solar eclipse in New York

© AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.

A man uses protective eclipse glasses to view a partial solar eclipse on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in Cambridge

© AP Photo/Steven Senne

In this multiple exposure photograph, the phases of a partial solar eclipse are seen over the Gateway Arch in St. Louis

© AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Children watch the solar eclipse from a New York City park

© AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

The moon eclipses the sun above the Washington Monument

© EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

A crowd watch the solar eclipse in front of the Hollywood sign at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles

© AP Photo/Richard Vogel