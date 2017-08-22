Blockchain technology may be introduced in Russia’s armed forcesMilitary & Defense August 22, 18:20
It was the first total solar eclipse to sweep the US coast to coast in 99 years. Americans gazed in wonder through telescopes, cameras and protective glasses. Eighty one percent of the sun was obscured in Washington DC. Solar eclipse passed through portions of 14 US states, according to NASA. See the best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'