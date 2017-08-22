Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'

Science & Space
August 22, 14:36 UTC+3

The first full-blown solar eclipse in nearly a century swept the US from coast to coast

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_961385.stepNow *12 +1}} - 10 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_961385.sliderLength-1}}
The moon covers the sun during a total eclipse on August 21, 2017, in Cerulean, Kentucky, USA
The moon covers the sun during a total eclipse on August 21, 2017, in Cerulean, Kentucky, USA
The moon covers the sun during a total eclipse on August 21, 2017, in Cerulean, Kentucky, USA
© AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley
US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron watch the solar eclipse at the White House in Washington
US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron watch the solar eclipse at the White House in Washington
US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron watch the solar eclipse at the White House in Washington
© AP Andrew Harnik
A partial solar eclipse seen near the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York
A partial solar eclipse seen near the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York
A partial solar eclipse seen near the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York
© AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Onlookers take photos and look through special glasses to view a partial solar eclipse in New York
Onlookers take photos and look through special glasses to view a partial solar eclipse in New York
Onlookers take photos and look through special glasses to view a partial solar eclipse in New York
© AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.
A man uses protective eclipse glasses to view a partial solar eclipse on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in Cambridge
A man uses protective eclipse glasses to view a partial solar eclipse on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in Cambridge
A man uses protective eclipse glasses to view a partial solar eclipse on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in Cambridge
© AP Photo/Steven Senne
In this multiple exposure photograph, the phases of a partial solar eclipse are seen over the Gateway Arch in St. Louis
In this multiple exposure photograph, the phases of a partial solar eclipse are seen over the Gateway Arch in St. Louis
In this multiple exposure photograph, the phases of a partial solar eclipse are seen over the Gateway Arch in St. Louis
© AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
Children watch the solar eclipse from a New York City park
Children watch the solar eclipse from a New York City park
Children watch the solar eclipse from a New York City park
© AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
The moon eclipses the sun above the Washington Monument
The moon eclipses the sun above the Washington Monument
The moon eclipses the sun above the Washington Monument
© EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
A crowd watch the solar eclipse in front of the Hollywood sign at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles
A crowd watch the solar eclipse in front of the Hollywood sign at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles
A crowd watch the solar eclipse in front of the Hollywood sign at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles
©  AP Photo/Richard Vogel
A person jumps off the top of the Stratosphere hotel and casino tower on the SkyJump ride during a partial solar eclipse in Las Vegas
A person jumps off the top of the Stratosphere hotel and casino tower on the SkyJump ride during a partial solar eclipse in Las Vegas
A person jumps off the top of the Stratosphere hotel and casino tower on the SkyJump ride during a partial solar eclipse in Las Vegas
© AP Photo/John Locher
Editors choice
Lun-class ground effect vehicle (GEV) was designed by Rostislav Alexeyev and used by the Soviet and Russian navies until late 1990s. It carried the P-270 Mosquito guided missile. The only model of this class ever built, the MD-160, entered service with the Black Sea Fleet in 1987
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles August 21, 18:28
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire August 21, 16:48
A dog looking over Koryaksky active volcano, Russia, August 12
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka August 18, 17:59
Armed police officers patrol a street in Las Ramblas, Barcelona
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks August 18, 9:49
Emma Stone, 28, who won Best Actress Oscar award for her role in "La La Land," made $26 million, according to Forbes' calculations
Forbes top ten highest-paid actresses of 2017 August 17, 16:51
A view of the Solovetsky Monastery situated on the Solovetsky Islands in the White Sea in northern Russia
Solovetsky Islands: Russia's UNESCO treasure in the White Sea August 16, 18:02
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_961385'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_961385'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
The moon covers the sun during a total eclipse on August 21, 2017, in Cerulean, Kentucky, USA
© AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley
US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron watch the solar eclipse at the White House in Washington
© AP Andrew Harnik
A partial solar eclipse seen near the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York
© AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Onlookers take photos and look through special glasses to view a partial solar eclipse in New York
© AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.
A man uses protective eclipse glasses to view a partial solar eclipse on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in Cambridge
© AP Photo/Steven Senne
In this multiple exposure photograph, the phases of a partial solar eclipse are seen over the Gateway Arch in St. Louis
© AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
Children watch the solar eclipse from a New York City park
© AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
The moon eclipses the sun above the Washington Monument
© EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
A crowd watch the solar eclipse in front of the Hollywood sign at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles
©  AP Photo/Richard Vogel
A person jumps off the top of the Stratosphere hotel and casino tower on the SkyJump ride during a partial solar eclipse in Las Vegas
© AP Photo/John Locher

It was the first total solar eclipse to sweep the US coast to coast in 99 years. Americans gazed in wonder through telescopes, cameras and protective glasses. Eighty one percent of the sun was obscured in Washington DC. Solar eclipse passed through portions of 14 US states, according to NASA. See the best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's advanced interceptor may become unmanned in future
2
Mossad chief to accompany Netanyahu on official visit to Russia
3
Russian Investigative Committee brings charges against stage director Serebrennikov
4
Washington’s new strategy in Afghanistan aimed against China, expert says
5
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
6
Belarus invites Ukraine and NATO to monitor West-2017 military drills
7
Peru, Myanmar, Bangladesh interested in purchasing MiG-35s
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама