Russian, Austrian scientists create nano lightbulb breakthrough

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Researchers from the University of Vienna and Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) have come up with a light source based on monomolecular material composed of molybdenum sulfide (MoS2), Skoltech’s press office said. The new material might be applied for creating flexible displays and various components for optoelectronic microchips.

The 150 nanometers wide strips of MoS2 were hung in a vacuum and exposed to voltage in order to heat them up to such high temperatures that they started to emit light.

"So far, we have presented the results for the 50 nm bulb, though not all the strips were emanating light under voltage exposure, just those that were suspended," said Skoltech Professor Vasily Perebejnos, who also is one of the study’s co-authors.

"Our newly created type of light emitter might be integrated into microchips and pave the way for developing atomic-thin, flexible, and transparent displays and semiconductors."

The research team’s scientific work was published in Advanced Materials. Professor Perebejnos’ contribution consists of numerical modeling to describe the behavior of the new system.

After the discovery of graphene - a thin carbon layer of one-atom-thickness, the researchers started to study other 2D materials, with the name "2D" originating from the fact that the thickness of such materials is negligibly small when compared to other dimensions, that is, length and width.