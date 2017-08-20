Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japan successfully tests technology to generate electricity from ocean power

Science & Space
August 20, 8:21 UTC+3 TOKYO

The idea behind the ocean-driven machinery is to submerge propellers in the sea currents, which rotate them to generate power

Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, August 20. /TASS/. Japanese scientists have successfully tested a device that uses ocean currents to generate electricity, the NHK TV channel reported on Sunday.

The five-day test took place off the coast of Japan’s southeastern Kuchinoshima Island in the Kagoshima Prefecture, and involved the north-flowing ocean current named Kuroshio.

The prototype was designed jointly by the IHI Corporation company and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization.

The idea behind the ocean-driven machinery is to submerge propellers in the sea currents, which rotate them to generate power. The generated power is carried through a cable on the sea bed to a power receiving facility on the shore.

During the test, the turbines were plunged to depths ranging between 20 and 50 meters. The device demonstrated a maximum power generation capacity of 30 kilowatts during the test run, although designers say it may have a capacity of up to 100 kilowatts.

According to the developers, it was the world’s first successful test of such a device.

According to IHI Corporation, this source of sustainable energy may prove to be even more reliable than solar or wind power, due to its low dependence on climate conditions.

Japanese specialists aim to turn their prototype into an actual market product by 2020.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Yeltsin’s limousine put up for sale for $332,495 in St. Petersburg
2
Russian Head of General Staff Gerasimov hands award weapon to Syrian general
3
German conservative leader slams Shroder’s nomination to Rosneft board
4
Cardinal Parolin: Dialogue of Roman Catholic and Orthodox Churches to help them feel unity
5
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
6
Putin grants Russian citizenship to Australian track cyclist Shane Perkins
7
Those who know Russian history understand futility of sanctions — German MP
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама