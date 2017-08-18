Back to Main page
Russian government allocates $39 mln for Vostochny spaceport operation

Science & Space
August 18, 17:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The sum has been allocated from the funds set aside for outer space exploration

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Russian government has instructed the Finance Ministry to transfer 2.3 billion rubles ($39 million) to the State Space Corporation Roscosmos for the operation of the Vostochny spaceport, according to the government’s resolution posted on the legal information web portal on Friday.

The sum has been allocated from the funds set aside for outer space exploration, the materials say.

