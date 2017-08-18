Russian government allocates $39 mln for Vostochny spaceport operation

One killed in stabbing in Turku, FinlandWorld August 18, 18:15
Russia may lift agricultural restrictions from Turkey by October 20Business & Economy August 18, 18:04
Senior official says Kyrgyzstan is interested in military cooperation with RussiaWorld August 18, 18:03
US, NATO fail to help Afghanistan fight drugs — Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 18, 18:01
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in KamchatkaSociety & Culture August 18, 17:59
Syrian opposition group Failak ar-Rahman joins ceasefireMilitary & Defense August 18, 17:56
Russian government allocates $39 mln for Vostochny spaceport operationScience & Space August 18, 17:18
US sanctions will not affect construction of Turkish Stream, Akkuyu NPP — energy ministerBusiness & Economy August 18, 16:53
Turkey wants to use national currencies in trade with Russia — economy ministerBusiness & Economy August 18, 16:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Russian government has instructed the Finance Ministry to transfer 2.3 billion rubles ($39 million) to the State Space Corporation Roscosmos for the operation of the Vostochny spaceport, according to the government’s resolution posted on the legal information web portal on Friday.
The sum has been allocated from the funds set aside for outer space exploration, the materials say.
"The budget appropriations stipulated for the Finance Ministry under the spending sub-item ‘Outer Space Exploration and Use’ under the ‘National Economy’ item pursuant to the classification of budget expenditures shall be channeled in the amount of 2,321,657,000 rubles to the State Space Corporation Roscosmos to pay for the government contract in 2017 for making purchases from the sole contractor of works (services) for the operation of ground-based space infrastructure facilities and maintaining the functioning of the facilities of the Vostochny cosmodrome’s supporting infrastructure," the document says.
The Vostochny spaceport in the Amur Region in the Russian Far East has been under construction since 2010. Last year, the first launch from the cosmodrome’s launch pad took place and the construction of its second stage is planned for 2018.
Russia’s Federal Agency for Special Construction (Spetsstroy) was earlier in charge of the spaceport’s construction; however, it was later abolished due to the numerous complaints of customers and the bodies of power about the time limits of fulfilling the works and the financial discipline of enterprises subordinate to Roscosmos. Specifically, a large number of violations during the construction of the Vostochny spaceport was highlighted.