Roscosmos denies cooperation with North Korea in missile technologies

Science & Space
August 18, 15:59 UTC+3

In its activities Roscosmos strictly complies with the Russian legislation

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia’s government-run corporation Roscosmos denies charges of its alleged cooperation with North Korea in missile technologies.

Read also

Russian diplomat warns against use of force on Korean Peninsula

"The state-run corporation Roscosmos and its affiliates do not carry out interaction with the DPRK within their competences, because in their activity they strictly comply with Russian legislation, international rules of control of weapons and non-proliferation, including the control of missile technologies and strictly abide by instructions and restrictions (sectoral measures) imposed by the UN Security Council," Roscosmos said in a news release.

The New York Times on Monday quoted a study by Michael Elleman, of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, and classified information obtained by US special services as saying North Korea’s launch of an inter-continental ballistic missile may have been facilitated by black market purchases of Ukrainian rocket engines.

Ukrainian National Security Council Secretary Aleksandr Turchinov said Ukrainian defense and aerospace industries had not supplied any weapons or military technologies to North Korea. Ukrainian enterprise Yuzhmash disclaimed any connection with North Korea’s missile programs.

After that Kiev claimed Moscow might have been behind rumored supplies of Ukrainian missile engines to Pyongyang.

