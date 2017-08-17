Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Upper stage with military satellite separates from Proton-M carrier rocket

Science & Space
August 17, 1:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Proton-M carrier rocket was launched at 1:07 Moscow time

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Briz-M upper stage with a military satellite has separated from the Proton-M carrier rocket that was launched in the small hours on Thursday from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.

"The re-entry vehicle system of the Proton-M carrier rocket consisting of the Briz-M upper stage and a Russian defense ministry’s satellite separated from the third stage of the carrier rocket in a routine mode at the designated time - 1:17 Moscow time," the ministry said, adding that the satellite will be put in orbit in a span of several hours.

The Proton-M carrier rocket was launched at 1:07 Moscow time.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat suggests Barack Obama read Nelson Mandela’s words about Gaddafi
2
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
3
Diplomat says US-made chemical weapons found in Syria prove West’s support for terrorists
4
Supplies of toxic agents to Syria violate Chemical Weapons Convention - Russian UN envoy
5
Grain harvest in Russia in 2017 will be at least 100 million tonnes
6
Poroshenko orders probe into reports about supplies of missile technologies to North Korea
7
1,000 Baltic Sea Fleet marines take part in wargame in Russia's northwest
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама