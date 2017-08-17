Upper stage with military satellite separates from Proton-M carrier rocket

Aircraft manufacturer says company ready to produce at least 30 MC-21 planes annuallyBusiness & Economy August 17, 10:39
MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Briz-M upper stage with a military satellite has separated from the Proton-M carrier rocket that was launched in the small hours on Thursday from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.
"The re-entry vehicle system of the Proton-M carrier rocket consisting of the Briz-M upper stage and a Russian defense ministry’s satellite separated from the third stage of the carrier rocket in a routine mode at the designated time - 1:17 Moscow time," the ministry said, adding that the satellite will be put in orbit in a span of several hours.
The Proton-M carrier rocket was launched at 1:07 Moscow time.