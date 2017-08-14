US Dragon cargo ship launched from Cape Canaveral to ISS

NEW YORK, August 14. /TASS/. US space company SpaceX on Monday launched a Dragon cargo ship to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Falcon 9 carrier rocket was launched from the space facility at Cape Canaveral, Florida. The launch was telecast by SpaceX.

It was the 12th first-generation Dragon flight to the ISS. The spaceship capable of carrying up to three tonnes of cargoes will deliver to the ISS drinking water, food products, research equipment and tools. The spacecraft will dock to the ISS on August 16 to stay docked for one month.