Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Launch of Russian-German observatory mission rescheduled for October 2018

Science & Space
August 14, 14:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The exact launch date has not been set yet

Share
1 pages in this article
© Roscosmos/TASS

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The launch of the Russian-German observatory-class mission Spektr-RG (Spectrum-XG, SXG) has been shifted from September to October 2018.

Read also

Work of Russia’s RadioAstron space observatory extended till late 2018

"Works on integration and ground development of the Spektr-RG spacecraft are underway in strict compliance with the schedule. The launch of the spacecraft is planned for October 2018," the Lavochkin Scientific Production Association, which is developing the observatory, has told TASS today.

The exact launch date has not been set yet.

In May, Director General of the Lavochkin Scientific Production Association Sergey Lemeshevsky told TASS that the Spektr-RG launch was planned for September 2018. It will be launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome with the help of a Proton booster and a Block DM upper stage.

It was also reported that Roscosmos was ready to pay 853,400,000 rubles ($14,179,071) for the launch that has to be carried out before November 25, 2018.

Gallery
7 photo
© AP Photo/NASA/HO

From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to have 11 border crossing stations for visitors having e-visas
2
Russia's security service prevents series of terrorist attacks in Moscow region
3
Launch of Russian-German observatory mission rescheduled for October 2018
4
Three Russian nationals detained in Spain after brawl with lethal outcome
5
Russia to start training female military pilots
6
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow
7
Press review: US response to diplomatic staff cuts and Russia's fragile economic recovery
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама