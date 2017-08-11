Russians to enjoy rare Perseids meteor shower over the weekend

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russians will be able to view the Perseids meteor shower, which will peak night from Saturday to Sunday, Maria Borukha of St. Petersburg’s Planetarium told TASS on Friday.

If the weather is clear, observers will see as many as 50 meteors an hour.

A most scenic and most stable annual shower is connected with Comet 109R / Swift-Tuttle. Its radiant is in the constellation of Perseus. Meteors may be seen already now, but the peak is due about 20:00 Moscow time on Saturday. Specialists say, the bright light of almost full Moon would make visible only 40-50 meteors out of 80-100.

"The best time to view the meteor shower is in small hours, from one to five in the morning," the expert said. "Unfortunately, the sky will not be fully dark, as more than half of the Moon will be lit. Thus, less bright meteors would not be visible."

The meteor shower will be seen throughout Russia, and those living in southern regions, where the sky is darker, would be in better conditions.

"If it is overcast [during the night to August 13], it would be possible to observe the shower to mid-August, though the meteors will be slightly fewer," she added.